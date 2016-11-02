版本:
BRIEF-Exar Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

Nov 2 Exar Corp :

* Sees Q3 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Exar Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $27.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.7 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q3 net sales $27.1 million plus or minus $0.5 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 47.5% to 49.5%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $29.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

