BRIEF-Exar Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Exar Corp :
* Sees Q3 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Exar Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $27.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.7 million
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q3 net sales $27.1 million plus or minus $0.5 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 47.5% to 49.5%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $29.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.