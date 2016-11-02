BRIEF-Castlight Health reports Q3 loss per share of $0.11

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Castlight Health Inc
* Expects to outperform previously issued non-GAAP loss per share guidance range of $0.40 to $0.42 for FY 2016
* Castlight Health announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $25.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says co continues to expect revenue to track toward mid-point of its $99.0 million to $102.0 million guidance range for FY 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $100.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.