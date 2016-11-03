BRIEF-Vimpelcom qtrly EBITDA $896 million

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Vimpelcom Ltd
* Qtrly profit for period attr. to Vip shareholders $445 million
* Vimpelcom reports stable Q3 2016 results, in line with expectations; FY16 guidance confirmed
* Qtrly EBITDA $896 million
* Qtrly group EBITDA reported in Q3 2016 was USD 896 million, compared to USD 58 million in Q3 2015
* Q3 total revenue $2,372 million versus $2,442 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.