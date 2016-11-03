版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Vimpelcom qtrly EBITDA $896 million

Nov 3 Vimpelcom Ltd

* Qtrly profit for period attr. to Vip shareholders $445 million

* Vimpelcom reports stable Q3 2016 results, in line with expectations; FY16 guidance confirmed

* Qtrly EBITDA $896 million

* Qtrly group EBITDA reported in Q3 2016 was USD 896 million, compared to USD 58 million in Q3 2015

* Q3 total revenue $2,372 million versus $2,442 million

