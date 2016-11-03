BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q3 loss per share $0.29

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :
* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLS
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32
* Total natural gas quarterly production volumes averaged 1,645 mmcf/d
* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties
* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 575,000 and 599,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls
* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 1,690 and 1,720 mmcf/d of natural gas.
* Canadian Natural's annual 2016 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $4.4 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.