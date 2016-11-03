版本:
BRIEF-Adidas to cut 150 jobs in Boston, move 150 elsewhere

Nov 3 Adidas Ag

* Adidas ceo declines to speculate about future of reebok beyond restructuring measures

* Adidas ceo says 150 jobs in boston to be cut due to reebok restructuring, 150 to move elsewhere

* Adidas ceo says company has right strategy, but might need finetuning Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

