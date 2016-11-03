版本:
BRIEF-Lamar advertising reports qtrly revenue of $387.5 mln

Nov 3 Lamar Advertising Co :

* Lamar Advertising Company announces third quarter 2016 operating results

* Lamar Advertising Co sees FY AFFO at upper end of $4.85-$5.00 per share

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.37

* Q3 revenue $387.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

