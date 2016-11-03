BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from cont ops

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Reports Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from continuing operations
* Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil production of 24,488 bbls/d, 4% above Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly total production of 40,762 BOE/D, 13% above Q3 of 2015
* Carrizo is increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to 25,350-25,500 bbls/d
* For natural gas and NGLs, carrizo is increasing its 2016 guidance to 68-69 mmcf/d and 4,800-4,900 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
