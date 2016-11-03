BRIEF-S&P Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

Nov 3 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global Inc - S&P Global Ratings revenue increased 9% to $642 million in Q3

* S&P Global Inc -Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* S&P Global Inc -Q3 earnings per share $3.36 including items

* S&P Global Inc -Q3 revenue $1.44 billion

* S&P Global Inc -Q3 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc -2016 adjusted diluted EPS guidance is increased to a range of $5.15 to $5.25

* S&P Global Inc -Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: