公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Five Star Quality Care Q3 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

Nov 3 Five Star Quality Care Inc

* Five Star Quality Care, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Five Star Quality Care Inc -Q3 revenue $344.7 million versus $344.6 million

* Five Star Quality Care Inc -Q3 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

