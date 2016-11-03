BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.58

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.54
* Koppers holdings inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $1.4 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 sales fell 14.5 percent to $371.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Koppers holdings inc says maintaining its estimate for 2016 capital expenditures to be $42 to $47 million
* Koppers holdings inc says currently expects that 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion
* Koppers holdings inc says capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $65 to $75 million for 2017
* Koppers holdings inc says adjusted ebitda projected to be approximately $180 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
