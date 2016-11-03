BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties Q3 FFO per share $0.46 excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Reports Q3 2016 FFO per share $0.46 excluding items
* Hudson pacific properties reports strong third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.46 excluding items
* Q3 FFO per share $0.46 including items
* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $164.6 million
* Increasing its full-year 2016 FFO guidance to a range of $1.74 to $1.78 per diluted share
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.