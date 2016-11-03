BRIEF-PMPRB reaches agreement with Baxalta Canada on reporting requirements for leukemia drug

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Patented Medicine Prices Review Board:
* Canada's drug price watchdog reaches agreement with drug-maker on reporting requirements for leukemia drug
* Hearing panel issued order on Oct 28, requiring Baxalta Canada to provide PMPRB with requirements for leukemia drug
* Issued order to Baxalta to provide PMPRB with pricing,sales info required by section 80 of Patent Act,sections 3 and 4 of Patented Medicines Regulations
* Order relates to medicine Oncaspar, which is used in treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Baxalta agreed to provide information sought by PMPRB for period commencing July 1, 2015, when Baxalta began selling Oncaspar in Canada
* Hearing panel's order resolved matter with Baxalta and, as such, no hearing will be held in November 2016 Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.