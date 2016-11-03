BRIEF-Pennsylvania Treasurer suspends Wells Fargo from any Treasury investment for one year

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Pennsylvania Treasurer:
* Pa treasury suspends wells fargo from investment and trading activities
* announced that he has suspended Wells Fargo from any treasury investment for one year
* decision was made following a recent meeting with bank representatives
* will continue to monitor situation and may re-evaluate bank's status
* bank representatives said there were about 80,000 unauthorized accounts in Pennsylvania
* bank representatives said of the unauthorized accounts in Pennsylvania, over 2,600 had incurred fees that have been reimbursed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.