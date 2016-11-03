BRIEF-American Capital Ltd reports Q3 EPS of $0.63

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 American Capital Ltd :
* American Capital Ltd reports NOI before income taxes of $0.23 per diluted share, net earnings of $0.63 per diluted share and NAV per share of $21.40
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* says consolidated NOI for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $34 million, or $0.15 per diluted share
* as of September 30, 2016, net asset value per share was $21.40, a $0.63 per share increase from June 30, 2016 NAV per share of $20.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
