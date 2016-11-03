版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Halogen Software Q3 earnings per share $0.04

Nov 3 Halogen Software Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $18.2 million to $18.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $17.9 million

* Halogen announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $18.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐