BRIEF-Bristow Group Q2 adj loss per share $0.35

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Bristow Group Inc :
* Bristow Group reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $343.7 million versus $ 419.0 million
* Sees FY17 Airnorth revenue about $70 million - $85 million
* Seeing an increased level of tender activity globally; fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
