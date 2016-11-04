版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Fortis posts qtrly earnings per share $0.45

Nov 4 Fortis Inc

* Sees FY 2016 capital tracker revenue C$60 million

* Fortis reports third quarter earnings of $127 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

