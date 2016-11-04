版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific's unit Falcon Merger extends offer for all shares of EndoChoice Holdings

Nov 4 Boston Scientific Corp

* Says unit, Falcon Merger Corp has extended its previously announced tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice Holdings

* Boston Scientific announces extension of the cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

