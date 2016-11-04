BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 gaap EPS $2.27

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $3.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals inc says Q3 EYLEA U.S. net product sales $854 million versus. $734 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 total revenues $1,220 million versus. $1,137 million last year
* Sees EYLEA U.S. net product sales 23% - 25% growth over 2015 for 2016
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $2.27
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $480 million - $510 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals -Preparing for potential approval and launch for Dupixent in atopic dermatitis and continuing to advance pipeline at all stages
* Reports Q3 global net sales of Praluent $38 million, compared to $4 million in Q3 of 2015
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.