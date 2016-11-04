BRIEF-Statoil says breakeven cost on $665 mln Trestakk field below $40/barrel

Nov 4 Statoil's Torger Roed, senior vice-president for project development, told Reuters on Friday:

** When asked whether the development of the Trestakk field off Norway had a breakeven cost below $40 per barrel: "Yes, it is below $40"

** The development plan for the $665-million field was submitted to authorities on Tuesday

** Statoil's partners in the field are ExxonMobil and Eni.

