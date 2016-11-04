BRIEF-Cone midstream reports third quarter results, increases guidance

Nov 4 Cone Midstream Partners Lp :

* Cone midstream reports third quarter results and increases guidance

* Cone Midstream Partners LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.40

* Qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 840 billion BTU per day (BBTU/D) as compared to 642 BBTU/D

* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $103 - $108 million

* Full year distributable cash flow attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $89 - $94 million