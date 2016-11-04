版本:
BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corp announces preliminary results for Q3 2016

Nov 4 Christopher & Banks Corp

* Expects Q3 sales of $106.2 million

* Christopher & banks corporation announces preliminary results for the fiscal 2016 third quarter including net sales of approximately $106.2 million and a comparable sales increase of 4.5%

* Sees Q3 gross margin to be at high end or above its guidance of 35% to 36%, as compared to 35.8% in last year's Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

