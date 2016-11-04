版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings says Nisha Motani has been named as co's acting Chief Financial Officer

Nov 4 Zais Group Holdings Inc

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Qtrly revenue $7.3 million versus $8.1 million

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Says Nisha Motani has been named as co's acting chief financial officer, effective as of dece 1, 2016

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Says Motani replaces Donna Blank, who tendered her resignation as CFO effective on Nov 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

