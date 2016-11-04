版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Duke Energy posts Q3 adj earnings $1.68/shr

Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp :

* Says trending towards high end of original 2016 adjusted earnings per share outlook of $4.50 to $4.70

* Reports Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.70

* Duke Energy reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 operating revenues $6,430 million versus $ 6,147 million

* Q3 revenue view $6.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

