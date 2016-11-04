版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Lion biotechnologies reports qtrly loss per share of $1.15

Nov 4 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Says Q3 adjusted loss per share of $0.17

* Qtrly loss per share $1.15

* Company appoints new CFO, Greg Schiffman

* Company plans to initiate Phase 2 trials for LN-145 for potential treatment of head and neck and cervical cancers in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐