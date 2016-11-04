版本:
BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter loss per shr of $0.61

Nov 4 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Anthera pharmaceuticals provides business update and reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.61

* Expect to report topline efficacy data from solution study before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

