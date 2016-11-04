版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-IAG CEO expects board to consider further returns for shareholders

Nov 4 British Airways-owner Iag

* Ceo expects the board to consider further cash returns to shareholders in february

* Ceo says will bring aer lingus into british airways, american airlines joint business when the time is right Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐