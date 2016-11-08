Adecco says economic situation uncertain as Q3 profit falls 10pct

ZURICH Nov 8 Adecco said the global
economic situation remained uncertain as the world's largest
staffing company reported on Tuesday weaker-than-expected profit
during its third quarter.
Zurich-based Adecco said its earnings before interest tax
and amortization for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 10
percent to 294 million euros ($324.63 million) from 326 million
euros a year earlier. The figure missed analyst forecasts of 313
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Adecco said revenue rose 2 percent to 5.811 billion euros
from 5.67 billion euros a year earlier, boosted by growth in
France and Italy. The figure was better than analyst forecasts
for an increase to 5.79 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by John Revill)