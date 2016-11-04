版本:
BRIEF-GAMCO Investors reprts Q3 earnings per share of $1.03

Nov 4 Gamco Investors Inc

* Quarter-End total assets under management $39.6 billion versus $38.5 billion

* GAMCO Investors, Inc. reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 revenue $87.7 million versus $92.2 million

* GAMCO Investors Inc - average AUM at quarter-end was $39.9 billion

* On a comparable continuing operations basis, qtrly earnings per share $0.89 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

