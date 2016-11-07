版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Propeller Health announces FDA clearance of Propeller platform for use with GSK's Ellipta inhaler

Nov 7 Propeller Health:

* Receives FDA clearance for Propeller platform in association with GSK's Ellipta inhaler Source text for Eikon:

