BRIEF-Spartan Energy posts Q3 average production 12,429 boe/d, up 55 pct

Nov 9 Spartan Energy Corp :
* Spartan Energy Corp announces third quarter financial and
operating results
* In Q3 achieved average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil
and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3
* Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and
liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over q3 of 2015
* Revising our 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to
13,500 boe/d
* Revising 2016 average production guidance from 10,700
boe/d to 11,200 boe/d
* Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million
to $66 million
* Moving into 2017, intend to deliver 10 to 15 percent
organic production growth within cash flow
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: