BRIEF-Spartan Energy posts Q3 average production 12,429 boe/d, up 55 pct

Nov 9 Spartan Energy Corp :

* Spartan Energy Corp announces third quarter financial and operating results

* In Q3 achieved average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3

* Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over q3 of 2015

* Revising our 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d

* Revising 2016 average production guidance from 10,700 boe/d to 11,200 boe/d

* Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million to $66 million

* Moving into 2017, intend to deliver 10 to 15 percent organic production growth within cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: