Nov 9 Bonterra Energy Corp :

* Is well positioned to meet its annual average production target of 12,500 BOE per day

* Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 production averaged 13,298 BOE per day, which is eight percent above Q2,

* Qtrly FFO per share - basic and diluted $0.71