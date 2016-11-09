BRIEF-Surge reports Q3 FFO per share $0.09

Nov 9 Surge Energy Inc
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.09
* Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Surge's average production increased eight percent in q3
of 2016 to 13,120 boepd
* Upward revision to 2016 production exit rate
* Has now revised management's 2016 production exit rate
estimate upward, to more than 13,500 boepd
* Plans to drill up to six more eyehill sparky wells in late
2016 and early 2017, increasing production to over 1,500 boepd
* Average production for 2017 is forecast to be 13,650 boepd
with an exit rate of 14,150 boepd
* Anticipates spending approximately 70 percent of its
preliminary $85 million 2017 capital expenditure budget on
drilling activity
