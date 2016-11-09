BRIEF-NetEase reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per ADS of $3.42

Nov 9 Netease Inc

* Reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per ADS of $3.42

* Q3 revenue RMB9.212 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB9.68 billion

* Reported basic and diluted earnings per ADS of $3.13 and $3.11, respectively, for Q3 of 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per ADS of $3.11

* Qtrly total net revenues increased 38.1% year-over-year with growth of 26.0% in online games services

* Net revenues from online games were RMB6.56 billion for Q3 of 2016, compared to RMB6.43 billion and RMB5.21 billion for preceding quarter and Q3 of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: