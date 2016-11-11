BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys FRIMAX portfolio

Nov 11 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
* Said on Thursday it had signed the necessary documents to
acquire the FRIMAX portfolio
* The portfolio is integrated by three industrial properties
located in the State of Mexico with 623,529 sqm of gross
leasable area once the construction is concluded
* The acquisition price is 6.72 billion Mexican pesos
($318.7 million), which will be paid assuming debt for 799
million pesos when the fully stabilized asset is contributed to
the FIBRA
($1 = 21.0852 Mexican pesos)
