BRIEF-Fibra Uno buys mixed-use property in Guadalajara's Metropolitan Area

Nov 11 Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV
* Said on Thursday it had acquired a plot of land with an
area of 43,607 sqm in Guadalajara's Metropolitan Area, for a
price of 440 million Mexican pesos ($21.0 million)
* To develop a mixed-use (retail, offices and hotel)
property with a gross leasable area of 105,000 sqm, plus 225
hotel rooms
* This project, once concluded, is expected to generate an
annual net operating income of 492.5 million pesos
($1 = 20.9690 Mexican pesos)
