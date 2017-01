BRIEF-Pan American Silver reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.28

Nov 14 Pan American Silver Corp :

* Pan American Silver Corp - 2016 silver production guidance increased to 25.0 million ounces - 25.7 million ounces from 24.0 million ounces - 25.0 million ounces

* Pan American Silver announces net earnings of $0.28 per share in the third quarter, and revises 2016 outlook for silver production and costs

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue rose 47 percent to $233.6 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Reaffirming its outlook for gold production of 175.0 to 185.0 thousand ounces in 2016

* Says silver production in Q3 2016 was 6.36 million ounces compared with 6.61 million ounces in Q3 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures reduced to $185 to $200 million from $200 to $215 million

* Gold production was 50.4 thousand ounces in Q3 of 2016