版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential says to benefit from changes to U.S. rules on investment advice

Nov 16 Prudential's

* U.S. head Barry Stowe says well placed to benefit as U.S. rules on retirement investment drive "flight to quality" amid strong market growth outlook.

* Says to benefit as U.S. financial advisors offer more guaranteed income products; sees it as "huge opportunity".

* Says planned Department of Labor fiduciary rules may change ahead of implementation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐