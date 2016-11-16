版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三

BRIEF-Garmin receives FAA installation approval for all-in-one ADS-B transponders in helicopters

Nov 16 Garmin International Inc :

* receives FAA installation approval for all-in-one ADS-B transponders in helicopters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

