BRIEF-Enzymotec qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Enzymotec Ltd
* Enzymotec - Qtrly net revenues decreased 8.2% and 2.7% to $11.4 million, compared to Q3 of 2015 and Q2 of 2016, respectively
* Enzymotec Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $47.5 million to $49.5 million
* Enzymotec-On April 27, 2014,Neptune Technologies & Bioresources,Co entered into settlement agreement under which all civil actions against co dismissed
* On November 2, 2016, Neptune sent company a notice of default and termination in respect of settlement agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.