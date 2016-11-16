版本:
BRIEF-Progressive Corp says Oct net income per share of $0.12

Nov 16 Progressive Corp :

* REG-Progressive reports October 2016 results

* Oct net income per share $0.12

* net premiums earned of $2,232.2 million in Oct, up 14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

