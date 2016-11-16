BRIEF-James Hardie Industries says HY net sales from ordinary activities $973.5 mln, up 11%

Nov 17 James Hardie Industries Plc :
* Notes range of analysts' forecasts for fy net operating
profit excluding asbestos is between us$256 million and us$285
million
* HY net profit attributable to shareholders $144.1
million, down 24%
* HY net sales from ordinary activities $973.5 million, up
11%
* An fy2017 first half ordinary dividend of us10.0 cents per
security is payable to cufs holders on 24 february 2017
* No dividend reinvestment plan is in operation for the
fy2017 first half dividend
* Company expects to see steady growth in us housing market
in fiscal year 2017
* Expect net volume growth for north america fiber cement
segment to likely outpace overall market growth by mid-to-high
single digits.
* Expect our north america fiber cement segment ebit margin
to be at the higher end of its stated target range of 20% to 25%
for fiscal year 2017
* Management expects full year adjusted net operating profit
to be between us$250 million and us$270 million
