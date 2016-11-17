UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS says Q3 net profit falls 13 pct yr/yr

(Adds details)
Nov 17 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Q3 net profit fell 12.8 percent year on year to 12.6
billion roubles ($195.87 million);
* Net profit negatively impacted by a 2.7 billion rouble
loss on the disposal of operations in Uzbekistan;
* Q3 adjusted OIBDA decreased 5.1 percent year on year to
45.7 billion roubles;
* OIBDA took a hit from lower roaming revenues because of
macroeconomic conditions and was impacted by expansion of retail
business and weaker operational results of foreign subsidiaries;
* Q3 OIBDA margin at 40.7 percent vs 42.3 percent in Q3
2015;
* Q3 consolidated revenue fell 1.3 percent year on year to
112.2 billion roubles;
* Q3 total revenue in Russia, the company's biggest market,
fell 0.8 percent year on year to 103.1 billion roubles;
* Confirms 2016 forecast for 2-3 percent revenue growth,
capital expenditures at around 85 billion roubles.
($1 = 64.3300 roubles)
