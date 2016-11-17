BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ, citing sources
Nov 17 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson Holding Corp says On Nov 16, co entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement dated as of July 24, 2015- SEC filing
* Ryerson Holding says amended credit agreement reduces size of $1 bln existing revolving credit facility to $750 mln - SEC filing
* Ryerson Holding - amendment reduces commitment fees on amounts not borrowed by 2.5 basis points, extends maturity of credit facility to Nov 16, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 13 European and U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, on track to close the week on a firmer note, while the dollar recovered as investors were encouraged by upbeat bank earnings and positive U.S. economic data.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 Brazilian police raided homes and offices on Friday in a corruption investigation of loans that state bank Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, finance, toll road and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.