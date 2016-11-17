BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 17 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson Holding Corp says On Nov 16, co entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement dated as of July 24, 2015- SEC filing

* Ryerson Holding says amended credit agreement reduces size of $1 bln existing revolving credit facility to $750 mln - SEC filing

* Ryerson Holding - amendment reduces commitment fees on amounts not borrowed by 2.5 basis points, extends maturity of credit facility to Nov 16, 2021