公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 18日 星期五 17:30 BJT

BRIEF-SAP CFO says may have a clearer picture in Feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash

Nov 18 SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona:

* May have a clearer picture in feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

