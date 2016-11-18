BRIEF-SAP CFO says may have a clearer picture in Feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 18 SAP Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona:
* May have a clearer picture in feb 2017 of what to do with excess cash Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.