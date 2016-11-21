BRIEF-Tyson Foods posts Q4 earnings per share of $1.03

Nov 21 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96
* Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $9,156 million versus $10,506 million last
year
* Allocating $1 billion for capital expenditures in fiscal
2017
* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS growth of 4-7 pct
* Expect fiscal 2017 EPS of $4.70-$4.85
* This week board of directors increased quarterly dividend
by $0.075, or 50 pct, to $0.225 per share
* For fiscal 2017, expect sales to be flat compared to
fiscal 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.98, revenue view $36.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production
to increase approximately 2-3 pct from fiscal 2016 levels
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 7 pct - 10 pct
* Expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in
fiscal 2017 from Hillshire acquisition
* Amount from synergies expected to be realized in fiscal
2017 is reduced from previous estimate of $700 million
* Says "first seven weeks of fiscal 2017 have been
phenomenal as we are off to best start we have ever experienced"
