Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Said on Tuesday, U.S. FDA approves Soliqua 100/33 for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes

* FDA approval triggers a $25 million milestone payment and double-digit percentage royalties of net sales of Soliqua to Zealand

* Sanofi plans to make Soliqua available in U.S. retail pharmacies in Jan. 2017

