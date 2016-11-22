BRIEF-Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc reports Q1 EPS of $2.01

Nov 22 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc:

* Cracker Barrel reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017, increases full-year earnings guidance and declares quarterly dividend

* Compared to prior year Q1, Q1 2017 comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.3%

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Q1 earnings per share $2.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.10 to $8.25

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.95 billion to $3.0 billion

* Q1 revenue $710 million versus i/b/e/s view $713.7 million

* Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $125 million in 2017

* Now projects an operating income margin of approximately 10.0% of total revenue for fiscal 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.13, revenue view $2.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company now expects food commodity deflation in range of 3.0% to 4.0% for the year