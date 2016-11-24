版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-Calfrac increases size of previously announced private placement

Nov 24 Calfrac Well Services Ltd :

* Calfrac Well Services - Parties have agreed to increase size of private placement to aggregate of 21.1 million shares at price of $2.85/share

* Calfrac increases size of previously announced private placement

* Placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $60 million

