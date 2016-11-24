版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 25日 星期五 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Acceleware posts Q3 revenue C$366,675

Nov 24 Acceleware Ltd

* Q3 revenue C$366,675 versus C$832,511

* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016

* Says total comprehensive loss increased to $324,722 in Q3 2016 compared to total comprehensive income of $85,902 in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐